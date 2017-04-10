Long Island man admits to killing wif...

Long Island man admits to killing wife during fight in 2010

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

A 34-year-old Long Island man has pleaded guilty to strangling his wife and bashing her in the head with an object before burying her body in a shallow grave seven years ago. Newsday reports jury selection was underway Monday in a Suffolk County courtroom when Joseph Jones interrupted the proceedings to plead guilty to manslaughter in the death of 31-year-old Nicole Tessa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07) Mar 31 Tired of scpd 77
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... Mar 17 Anonymous 1
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Mar 14 Zero 7
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar 14 Billbob 4
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections Mar '17 Tasty wine 4
Why don't you people just move away from currup... Mar '17 Be smart leave LI 1
Time to take out the trash. (Oct '16) Mar '17 Be smart leave LI 2
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,837 • Total comments across all topics: 280,229,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC