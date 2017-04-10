Long Island man admits to killing wife during fight in 2010

A 34-year-old Long Island man has pleaded guilty to strangling his wife and bashing her in the head with an object before burying her body in a shallow grave seven years ago. Newsday reports jury selection was underway Monday in a Suffolk County courtroom when Joseph Jones interrupted the proceedings to plead guilty to manslaughter in the death of 31-year-old Nicole Tessa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.