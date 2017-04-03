Legislator Anker Announces the Demolition of the Ridge Motel
On Monday, March 27th, Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker joined Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski, Brookhaven Town Officials, the Ridge Civic Association, and the Ridge Fire Department at the demolition of the Ridge Motel East.
