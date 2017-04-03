Justice Arraigns East Hampton Man On Grand Larceny Charge, Recommends Substance Abuse Treatment
Jefferson Eames, 48, has been arrested six times by East Hampton police on a variety of charges since last September. East Hampton, NY - April 6, 2017 - State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho on Wednesday, April 5 directed an East Hampton man during his arraignment on a grand larceny charge to find an inpatient substance abuse program by this Monday, April 10, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said.
