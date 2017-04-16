Governor Cuomo Signs Legislation Investing $2.5 Billion In Clean...

April 26, 2017 - Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today signed the Clean Water Infrastructure Act a $2.5 billion investment in drinking water infrastructure, clean water infrastructure and water quality protection across New York. This bold investment builds on the Governor's record of environmental leadership and will help local governments pay for local infrastructure construction projects, address water emergencies, and investigate and mitigate emerging contaminants to ensure access to clean, drinkable water for all New Yorkers.

