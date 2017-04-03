Four People Seriously Injured in Copiague Hit-and-Run Crash, According to SCPD
Copiague, NY April 3, 2017 Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving five vehicles that seriously injured four people in Copiague on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 8 p.m. A 2008 BMW and a 2007 Infiniti were both traveling southbound on New Highway at a high rate of speed when the vehicles sideswiped each other at approximately 8 p.m. The BMW, being driven by Michael Plummer, went off the roadway and struck a fence. The Infiniti struck the rear of a 2004 Chevrolet Blazer that was traveling southbound on New Highway and caused the Chevrolet to overturn.
