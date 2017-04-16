Former Priest Charged With Sex Crimes...

Former Priest Charged With Sex Crimes, According to Suffolk DA Spota

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

April 25, 2017 - A defrocked priest who fled to South America in 2014 to avoid arrest for allegedly sexually abusing a female juvenile on the east end pleaded not guilty today at his arraignment before Judge Barbara Kahn in Riverhead , Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said. Augusto Cortez, 53, pleaded not guilty to the three charges in the indictment; Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07) Apr 17 Be smart leave LI 78
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... Mar '17 Anonymous 1
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Mar '17 Zero 7
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar '17 Billbob 4
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections Mar '17 Tasty wine 4
Why don't you people just move away from currup... Mar '17 Be smart leave LI 1
Time to take out the trash. (Oct '16) Mar '17 Be smart leave LI 2
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,817 • Total comments across all topics: 280,572,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC