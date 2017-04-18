Drugged Driver To Be Arraigned Today For Gas Pump Fatality, Suffolk DA Says

April 21, 2017 - A woman arrested for driving while ability impaired by drugs after a fatal crash at a Shirley gas station has been indicted by a grand jury, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said. Renee McKinney, 53, will be arraigned today, Friday, April 21, before State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho in Central Islip .

