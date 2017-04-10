Dix Hills Man Under Arrest After Fatally Shooting Girlfriend on Street, Officials Report
April 6, 2017 - Suffolk County Police have arrested a Dix Hills man for fatally shooting his girlfriend in Dix Hills on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at approximately 7:30 p.m. Eric Bermudez confronted his girlfriend, Regina Flecha, on Burroughs Avenue, north of Kenmore Street, at approximately 7:30 p.m. and shot her multiple times. Bermudez then pulled Flecha into his vehicle and drove away from the scene.
