Cuomo to send 25 State troopers to fight MS-13 gang on L.I.
Gov. Cuomo is planning to move in on the MS-13 gang after saying he will do everything possible "to eliminate this criminal organization." ALBANY - Gov. Cuomo is deploying more than two-dozen State Police troopers to Long Island to help combat the notorious MS-13 gang.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr 17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Mar '17
|Zero
|7
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mar '17
|Tasty wine
|4
|Why don't you people just move away from currup...
|Mar '17
|Be smart leave LI
|1
|Time to take out the trash. (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Be smart leave LI
|2
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC