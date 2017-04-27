County Legislature Approves Land Purc...

County Legislature Approves Land Purchase for Expansion of Miller Place County Park

Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker is pleased to announce that the County Legislature has approved the acquisition of the 5.4-acre wooded parcel adjacent to Cordwood Landing County Park in Miller Place. At the General Meeting on April 25th, the Legislature unanimously approved Introductory Resolution 1263, sponsored by Legislator Anker, to acquire this parcel under the Drinking Water Protection Program.

