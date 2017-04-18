County Executive Bellone Announces Upcoming Towns Halls to Inform...

April 18, 2017 - Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced a series of upcoming town halls to inform residents of the proposed Reclaim Our Water: Septic Improvement Program. This first-of-its-kind water quality improvement program in Suffolk County would provide eligible homeowners grant funding and low-interest financing through CDCLI Funding Corp. to help pay for advanced wastewater treatment systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.