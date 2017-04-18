County Executive Bellone Announces Upcoming Towns Halls to Inform...
April 18, 2017 - Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced a series of upcoming town halls to inform residents of the proposed Reclaim Our Water: Septic Improvement Program. This first-of-its-kind water quality improvement program in Suffolk County would provide eligible homeowners grant funding and low-interest financing through CDCLI Funding Corp. to help pay for advanced wastewater treatment systems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Mon
|Be smart leave LI
|78
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Mar '17
|Zero
|7
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mar '17
|Tasty wine
|4
|Why don't you people just move away from currup...
|Mar '17
|Be smart leave LI
|1
|Time to take out the trash. (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Be smart leave LI
|2
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC