County Executive Bellone Announces Free Educational Seminar on Breast Cancer Screening
April 17, 2017 - Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced a free educational seminar with First Company Pink and Stony Brook University to inform residents about the necessity of receiving regular breast cancer screenings. The "Getting Checked" seminar will be held on Wednesday, April 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the H. Lee Dennison Building .
