County Executive Bellone Announces Community Outreach Campaign To...

April 11, 2017 - Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced a community outreach campaign as part of a coordinated effort to promote his administration's proposed Septic Improvement Program. In the coming weeks, a series of town halls will be held across the county so that residents can hear directly from water quality experts and officials in their own communities on how they would benefit from the program if enacted.

