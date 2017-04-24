Central Islip Woman Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash, Cops Say
NCPD arrested Vierka Batista-Coronado, 33, of Central Islip, for a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Central Islip. Central Islip, NY - April 24, 2017 - Suffolk County Police today arrested a woman for a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Central Islip on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at approximately 4:25 a.m. Jose Lino Martinez was crossing Suffolk Avenue, near Applegate Drive, at approximately 4:25 a.m. when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle, which fled the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr 17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Mar '17
|Zero
|7
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mar '17
|Tasty wine
|4
|Why don't you people just move away from currup...
|Mar '17
|Be smart leave LI
|1
|Time to take out the trash. (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Be smart leave LI
|2
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC