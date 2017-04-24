Central Islip Woman Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash, Cops Say

NCPD arrested Vierka Batista-Coronado, 33, of Central Islip, for a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Central Islip. Central Islip, NY - April 24, 2017 - Suffolk County Police today arrested a woman for a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Central Islip on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at approximately 4:25 a.m. Jose Lino Martinez was crossing Suffolk Avenue, near Applegate Drive, at approximately 4:25 a.m. when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle, which fled the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.