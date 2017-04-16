Big crowd expected at Heartland proje...

Big crowd expected at Heartland project hearing

Read more: Long Island Business News

Town of Islip officials are expecting a large turnout for the public hearing on the proposed zoning change for the controversial Heartland Town Square mixed-use project Wednesday evening. The hearing will be held at Town Hall West at 401 Main St. in Islip beginning at 6 p.m. Those wishing to speak are advised to arrive early for sign-up that starts at 5 p.m. Speakers will be heard on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to a town advisory.

