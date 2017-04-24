Bellone calls on feds for help with Suffolk gang problem
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone is calling on the federal government to help deal with the growing problem of gang violence in the county. Juan Larrea, a Brentwood High School senior, says the big problem facing the community in which he has grown up is gangs.
