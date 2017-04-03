Bellone Announces Unveiling of the New Suffolk County Public Lactation Station in Riverhead
April 6, 2017 - Last week, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone was joined by health officials and lactation advocates to unveil the second municipally-sponsored lactation station in Suffolk County. The new station is located at the Riverhead Suffolk County Complex on Center Drive.
