4 men found dead in park in gang-plagued NYC suburb

The bodies of four men, all described as having suffered "significant trauma," were discovered in a park in a suburban New York neighbourhood that has for years contended with a growing problem of gang violence. The victims, who were not immediately identified, were found in a wooded area in Recreation Village Town Park in Central Islip, east of New York City.

