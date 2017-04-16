160 attend Suffolk women's biz expo

5 hrs ago Read more: Long Island Business News

About 40 women business owners showcased their products and services today at a Suffolk County Women's Business Enterprise Coalition event in Port Jefferson. The group's annual Women-In-Business Showcase and Luncheon, held at the Meadow Club, was attended by about 160 people.

