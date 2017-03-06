Woman Killed in West Babylon Crash After Striking Pole and Tree

March 7, 2017 - Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash in West Babylon that killed a woman this morning. A 60-year-old woman was driving her 2010 Nissan Murano northbound on Straight Path at the intersection of 9th Street when she lost control of her vehicle and the vehicle struck a pole and a tree at approximately The victim was transported by West Babylon Rescue to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where she was pronounced dead.

