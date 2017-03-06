Woman Killed in West Babylon Crash After Striking Pole and Tree
March 7, 2017 - Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash in West Babylon that killed a woman this morning. A 60-year-old woman was driving her 2010 Nissan Murano northbound on Straight Path at the intersection of 9th Street when she lost control of her vehicle and the vehicle struck a pole and a tree at approximately The victim was transported by West Babylon Rescue to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where she was pronounced dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|23 hr
|Tasty wine
|4
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar 4
|Be smart leave LI
|3
|Why don't you people just move away from currup...
|Mar 4
|Be smart leave LI
|1
|Time to take out the trash.
|Mar 4
|Be smart leave LI
|2
|Suffolk County Sheriff's contract
|Feb 27
|Joeinsuffolk
|1
|town of brookhaven snow plowing!! (Jan '16)
|Feb 25
|Billbob
|4
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Feb 14
|Plottmasteram
|6
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC