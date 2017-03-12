Willoughby Brothers look forward to returning to North Country Goes Green Irish Festival
It was a case of brotherly love here four years ago when Desmond Willoughby and his five siblings became the first act to sell out the auditorium for a North Country Goes Green-related concert. That 2013 show is memorable for Mr. Willoughby, and not only because of the sold-out auditorium - a feat that was repeated last year when the High Kings sold out at the festival.
