When an Immigrant Gets Arrested in Suffolk County
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini speaks at a news conference in October of 2016 about a rash of gang killings in Brentwood, NY. As part of his new immigration policy, President Donald Trump is calling on local law enforcement agencies to assist the federal government in identifying and detaining people living in the country illegally.
