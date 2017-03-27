Westchester Parents Face the Opt-Out Decision, Again

It's that time again. Opt-in? Or Opt-out of the New York State tests for grades 3-8, for many local parents? For the fourth year in a row, students in grades 3-8 are weighing whether to opt-out of the state's Common Core English Language Arts and Mathematics exams , and according to most reports, the numbers are rising for those chosing to opt out.

