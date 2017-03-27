Westchester Parents Face the Opt-Out ...

Westchester Parents Face the Opt-Out Decision, Again

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: TheLoop

It's that time again. Opt-in? Or Opt-out of the New York State tests for grades 3-8, for many local parents? For the fourth year in a row, students in grades 3-8 are weighing whether to opt-out of the state's Common Core English Language Arts and Mathematics exams , and according to most reports, the numbers are rising for those chosing to opt out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheLoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... Mar 17 Anonymous 1
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Mar 14 Zero 7
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar 14 Billbob 4
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections Mar 7 Tasty wine 4
Why don't you people just move away from currup... Mar 4 Be smart leave LI 1
Time to take out the trash. Mar 4 Be smart leave LI 2
Suffolk County Sheriff's contract Feb 27 Joeinsuffolk 1
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,969 • Total comments across all topics: 279,895,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC