Unattended stove may have ignited Sou...

Unattended stove may have ignited South Indiana Avenue blaze

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Fire investigators are looking at whether an unattended stove may have caused the blaze that destroyed two duplexes on South Indiana Avenue Thursday afternoon. Fire Chief Dale C. Herman said Friday morning that an occupant of 216 S. Indiana was cooking on the stove shortly before she left her apartment and soon after an occupant of the other unit at 218 S. Indiana Ave. smelled smoke at about 2:30 p.m. and called 911.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... 17 hr TakeBackSuffolkCo... 1
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Mar 14 Zero 7
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar 14 Billbob 4
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections Mar 7 Tasty wine 4
Why don't you people just move away from currup... Mar 4 Be smart leave LI 1
Time to take out the trash. Mar 4 Be smart leave LI 2
Suffolk County Sheriff's contract Feb 27 Joeinsuffolk 1
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,355 • Total comments across all topics: 279,639,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC