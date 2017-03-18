Unattended stove may have ignited South Indiana Avenue blaze

Fire investigators are looking at whether an unattended stove may have caused the blaze that destroyed two duplexes on South Indiana Avenue Thursday afternoon. Fire Chief Dale C. Herman said Friday morning that an occupant of 216 S. Indiana was cooking on the stove shortly before she left her apartment and soon after an occupant of the other unit at 218 S. Indiana Ave. smelled smoke at about 2:30 p.m. and called 911.

