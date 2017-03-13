Two Men Arrested After Fleeing from P...

Two Men Arrested After Fleeing from Police and Crashing into a Police Vehicle

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

March 13, 2017 - Suffolk County Police today arrested two men who fled from police in a stolen vehicle and struck a marked police unit this afternoon. Terrance Jones was driving a 2004 Nissan Altima westbound on Pine Aire Drive, east of Sagtikos Parkway in Bay Shore , at approximately A Third Precinct Patrol officer responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle attempted to initiate a stop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals 2 hr Billbob 4
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections Mar 7 Tasty wine 4
Why don't you people just move away from currup... Mar 4 Be smart leave LI 1
Time to take out the trash. Mar 4 Be smart leave LI 2
Suffolk County Sheriff's contract Feb 27 Joeinsuffolk 1
town of brookhaven snow plowing!! (Jan '16) Feb 25 Billbob 4
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Feb 14 Plottmasteram 6
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,194 • Total comments across all topics: 279,547,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC