Two Men Arrested After Fleeing from Police and Crashing into a Police Vehicle

March 13, 2017 - Suffolk County Police today arrested two men who fled from police in a stolen vehicle and struck a marked police unit this afternoon. Terrance Jones was driving a 2004 Nissan Altima westbound on Pine Aire Drive, east of Sagtikos Parkway in Bay Shore , at approximately A Third Precinct Patrol officer responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle attempted to initiate a stop.

