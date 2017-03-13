Teachers paper Senate GOP with opposition to charters
Upset with a state Senate Republican budget plan to boost charter schools, the powerful city and state teachers union bombarded GOP senators last week with nearly 20,000 faxes and 1,500 phone calls warning the plan would damage neighborhood public schools, a city United Federation of Teachers spokeswoman said. Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan received over 9,000 of the taxes.
