Teachers paper Senate GOP with opposi...

Teachers paper Senate GOP with opposition to charters

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Upset with a state Senate Republican budget plan to boost charter schools, the powerful city and state teachers union bombarded GOP senators last week with nearly 20,000 faxes and 1,500 phone calls warning the plan would damage neighborhood public schools, a city United Federation of Teachers spokeswoman said. Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan received over 9,000 of the taxes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... Fri Anonymous 1
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Mar 14 Zero 7
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar 14 Billbob 4
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections Mar 7 Tasty wine 4
Why don't you people just move away from currup... Mar 4 Be smart leave LI 1
Time to take out the trash. Mar 4 Be smart leave LI 2
Suffolk County Sheriff's contract Feb 27 Joeinsuffolk 1
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,346 • Total comments across all topics: 279,688,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC