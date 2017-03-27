Suffolk Police: Two Individuals Stole $10,000 in Merchandise from West Islip Vehicle

SCPD have released a surveillance photo of two men who allegedly stole merchandise from a vehicle in West Islip earlier this month. West Islip, NY March 29, 2017 Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Third Squad detectives are seeking the public's help to identify and locate two men who stole merchandise from a vehicle in West Islip earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.