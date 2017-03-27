Suffolk Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on Long Island Expressway
March 27, 2017 - Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in Brentwood on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at approximately 11:55 a.m. Scott Henbest was driving a Dodge Durango east on the Long Island Expressway, just west of Exit 55, when the vehicle veered off the roadway into trees on the right side of the road at approximately 11:55 a.m. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. The investigation is continuing.
