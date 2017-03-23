Suffolk Police Continuing Investigation into 2016 Attempted Robbery of Greenlawn Restaurant

March 23, 2017 - Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the man who attempted to rob a Greenlawn restaurant last year. A man wearing a dark veil over his face entered Dave's Goldmine, located at 233 Broadway, at approximately 11:50 a.m. on December 6, 2016 and verbally demanded cash.

