Suffolk Legislature Recognizes 2017 Women of Distinction

Suffolk County, NY March 29, 2017 Members of the Suffolk County Legislature, Tuesday, recognized 18 community leaders from each of the legislative districts for their work, including Sandra H. Thomas, paying tribute to her as the county-wide recipient of the Woman of Distinction honor. The Woman of Distinction award, sponsored by the Suffolk County Women's Advisory Commission, is the second annual event.Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory, who nominated Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.