Suffolk Legislators, Advocates Call on NYS to Raise Age of Teenagers Prosecuted Criminally As Adults
New York and North Carolina are the only states in the country that still prosecute 16- and 17-year-olds as adults. Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory called on the NYS Senate to pass legislation raising the age of criminal responsibility in New York State.
