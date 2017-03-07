Suffolk lawmakers to approve key sewer expansion
The Suffolk County Legislature is expected to approve the long-awaited sewer expansion project Tuesday that will serve the Ronkonkoma Hub, the Village of Islandia and other areas around Long Island MacArthur Airport. The $26.37 million sewer project had been held up for nearly a year by Islandia officials who wanted guarantees and compensation for allowing some of the expansion's sewer pipes to be installed under its roads.
