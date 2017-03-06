Suffolk GOP Leader John LaValle: Playing The Winning Trump Card

When on April 6, 2016 John LaValle, 48, the then and current Suffolk County Republican Chairperson announced at a Long Island Trump political rally that he was endorsing the controversial billionaire for the GOP Presidential nomination, many leaders from both the Democrat and Republican parties were said to be in a state of shock. While it is rare to have them agree on any political matter, concerning LaValle's endorsement of Trump, who came to Long Island that day to thank LaValle for his support, they were in full accord.

