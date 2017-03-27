Suffolk County SPCA Detectives Charge Mastic Woman With Animal Cruelty
Mastic, NY March 29, 2017 Suffolk County SPCA Detectives charged a Mastic woman with Animal Cruelty on March 27th, 2017. Donna Spall, 45, was charged with animal neglect for failure to provide proper sustenance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|Mar 17
|Anonymous
|1
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Mar 14
|Zero
|7
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar 14
|Billbob
|4
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mar 7
|Tasty wine
|4
|Why don't you people just move away from currup...
|Mar 4
|Be smart leave LI
|1
|Time to take out the trash.
|Mar 4
|Be smart leave LI
|2
|Suffolk County Sheriff's contract
|Feb 27
|Joeinsuffolk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC