Suffolk County Legislators Recognize Commack and Smithtown East Regeneron Semifinalists and Finalist
Smithtown, NY March 30, 2017 Suffolk County Legislators Rob Trotta and Leslie Kennedy congratulated winners from Smithtown High School East and Commack High School for competing in the National Regeneron Science Talent Search . This contest is the oldest and most prestigious pre-college science competition in the nation.
