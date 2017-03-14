Suffolk County High School Seniors Awarded Berkeley College Scholarships
High school students from Suffolk County, NY, have received scholarships to attend Berkeley College. Each year, these scholarships are awarded to high school seniors who demonstrate a high level of achievement.
