Suffolk County Approves Increases in Fines, Potential Jail Time in Illegal Dumping Cases

Legislature approves penalties proposed by Park Committee Chairwoman Kara Hahn that will leave those convicted feeling down in the dumps. Suffolk County, NY - March 28, 2017 - The penalty for illegally dumping on County owned properties may soon include jail time in Suffolk after Legislators today unanimously approved both increased fines and the potential of up to one year's imprisonment for anyone convicted.

