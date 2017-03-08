Suffolk County Announces Narcan Training Classes

County Executive Steve Bellone and Dr. James Tomarken, Commissioner of Health encourage residents to take advantage of scheduled Opioid Overdose Prevention Program Narcan training classes. Suffolk County, NY - March 8, 2017 - County Executive Steve Bellone and Dr. James Tomarken, Commissioner of Health encourage residents to take advantage of scheduled Opioid Overdose Prevention Program Narcan training classes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.