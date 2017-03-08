Suffolk announces bill to prohibit sale of machetes to minors
The introduction of the legislation comes two months after officials say two teenage girls from Brentwood, Nisa Mickens, 15, and Kayla Cuevas, 16, were brutally The introduction of the legislation comes two months after officials say two teenage girls from Brentwood, Nisa Mickens, 15, and Kayla Cuevas, 16, were brutally beaten and murdered by members of the MS-13 gang with machetes and baseball bats. Suffolk County has announced a new proposal that would prohibit the sale of machetes to minors in an effort to crack down on deadly gang violence.
