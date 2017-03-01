Senator Boyle Announces High-Speed Broadband for Babylon Town Barrier Beaches
NYS Senator Phil Boyle today announced that a state-awarded project will bring high-speed broadband to the Town of Babylon's Barrier Beaches. Providing broadband will enable Town Beach and State Park attendees to access vital services.
