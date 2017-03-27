SCPD: Three Men Arrested for Damaging...

SCPD: Three Men Arrested for Damaging Multiple Businesses and Vehicles with Graffiti

March 27, 2017 - Suffolk County Police have arrested three men in connection with damaging businesses and vehicles with graffiti in the Fifth Precinct during a more than two-month period. Following an investigation by Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers and patrol officers, three men, who called themselves the No Sleep Team, were identified in connection with spray painting more than 40 tags on 17 vehicles and 15 businesses located in Bayport , Sayville , West Sayville , Oakdale , Bohemia and Ronkonkoma between January 15 and March 19. The men were issued Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

