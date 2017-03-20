SCPD: Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Central Islip Motor Vehicle Crash
Brentwood, NY - March 20, 2017 - Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a Brooklyn man in Central Islip on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at approximately Frank Ferro was walking across Suffolk Avenue, from north to south, at Hawthorne Street when he was struck by a 2001 Hyundai Santa Fe that was traveling eastbound on Suffolk Avenue at approximately 9:40 p.m. The driver of the vehicle, Catherine Phillips, 53, of Islip Terrace , was not injured in the crash. Ferro, 37, was transported by ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries.
