SCPD: Individual Used Fake Driver's License to Withdraw Money from Huntington Station Bank

SCPD are seeking a man who used a fake driver's license to withdraw money from a Huntington Station bank in January. Huntington Station, NY - March 21, 2017 - Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the man who used a fake driver's license to withdraw money from a Huntington Station bank in January.

