Schoolgirl, 15, who went missing found dead in a park
Schoolgirl: Ellie Grant, of Lowestoft, Suffolk, had last been seen on Sunday at 10.30pm when she went to her room The body of a 'beautiful' 15-year-old girl who went missing from her home has been found in a park. Schoolgirl Ellie Grant, of Lowestoft, Suffolk, had last been seen on Sunday at 10.30pm when she went to her room - and her disappearance was said to have been out of character.
