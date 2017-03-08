SCDHS: March is Colorectal Cancer Awa...

SCDHS: March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Suffolk County participates in the "80% by 2018" initiative to encourage residents who are 50 or older to be screened for colorectal cancer. The five year survival rate for early stage colorectal cancer is over 90 percent, but when colon cancer is detected at a late stage, the rate drops to 5 percent.

