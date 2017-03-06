Remains found in Middle Island are hu...

Remains found in Middle Island are human, Suffolk police say

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections 9 hr Babaganuj 3
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar 4 Be smart leave LI 3
Why don't you people just move away from currup... Mar 4 Be smart leave LI 1
Time to take out the trash. Mar 4 Be smart leave LI 2
Suffolk County Sheriff's contract Feb 27 Joeinsuffolk 1
town of brookhaven snow plowing!! (Jan '16) Feb 25 Billbob 4
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Feb 14 Plottmasteram 6
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,648 • Total comments across all topics: 279,361,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC