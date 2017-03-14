Priciest co-op sales in Suffolk County
The priciest Suffolk co-op sale that closed in February was a 1-bedroom 1.5-bath waterfront co-op in Westhampton House at 585 Dune Road in Westhampton Beach that sold for $460,000 in cash. It was listed and sold by Linda Zelin and Margot Jacobs of Corcoran Group.
