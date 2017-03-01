Precision Label plans Sufflok relocation
The firm manufactures, distributes and warehouses pressure-sensitive labels, printed packets and pharmaceutical rebate cards for the cosmetic, wine, health, and beauty aids industries. Now, Brad Cohen, the company's president aims to move from the firm from its 16,500 square feet at 175 Marine Street in Farmingdale and purchase, renovate and equip a 39,130-square-foot building at 50 Marcus Blvd. in Hauppauge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suffolk County Sheriff's contract
|Feb 27
|Joeinsuffolk
|1
|town of brookhaven snow plowing!! (Jan '16)
|Feb 25
|Billbob
|4
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Feb 22
|Billbob
|2
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Feb 14
|Plottmasteram
|6
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Feb 11
|Peter Cheeks
|2,914
|Man faces child sexual abuse charges -- again (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|One of the girls
|357
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|335
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC