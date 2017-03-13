Powerful snowstorm blasts East Coast

Powerful snowstorm blasts East Coast

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

Just when the crocuses started to bloom with only a week before the calendar marks the start of spring, the Northeast was paralyzed Tuesday with a wet dollop of snow, sleet and rain. The winter storm didn't live up to its advance hype as an epic blizzard, but it nevertheless left much of the country a slushy, slippery mess.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... 19 hr Zero 7
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals 23 hr Billbob 4
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections Mar 7 Tasty wine 4
Why don't you people just move away from currup... Mar 4 Be smart leave LI 1
Time to take out the trash. Mar 4 Be smart leave LI 2
Suffolk County Sheriff's contract Feb 27 Joeinsuffolk 1
town of brookhaven snow plowing!! (Jan '16) Feb 25 Billbob 4
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,774 • Total comments across all topics: 279,568,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC