Police Seeking Public's Help to Identify & Locate Man Who Damaged Commack Church

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the man who damaged a Commack Church in January. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

